All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 3121 Danforth Dr Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
3121 Danforth Dr Alley
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:19 AM

3121 Danforth Dr Alley

3121 Danforth Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3121 Danforth Dr, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

all utils included
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Small Efficiency Apartment ONE PERSON ONLY - Property Id: 98463

Small Efficiency Apartment for ONE PERSON ONLY. MUST HAVE A JOB. No Pets. Only one parking space. Everything is new. TEXT me if you are interested 832-356-3196. Must have a current drivers license and last 3 check stubs. Must have been on your job for at least 6 months. $725 a month all bills paid, electric, water, and trash. The deposit is $450.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98463
Property Id 98463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley have any available units?
3121 Danforth Dr Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley have?
Some of 3121 Danforth Dr Alley's amenities include all utils included, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Danforth Dr Alley currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Danforth Dr Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Danforth Dr Alley pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Danforth Dr Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Danforth Dr Alley offers parking.
Does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Danforth Dr Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley have a pool?
No, 3121 Danforth Dr Alley does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley have accessible units?
No, 3121 Danforth Dr Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Danforth Dr Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Danforth Dr Alley does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch