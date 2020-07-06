3121 Danforth Dr Alley

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Small Efficiency Apartment ONE PERSON ONLY - Property Id: 98463



Small Efficiency Apartment for ONE PERSON ONLY. MUST HAVE A JOB. No Pets. Only one parking space. Everything is new. TEXT me if you are interested 832-356-3196. Must have a current drivers license and last 3 check stubs. Must have been on your job for at least 6 months. $725 a month all bills paid, electric, water, and trash. The deposit is $450.

