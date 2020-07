Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your spacious, light and bright home! This property boasts tasteful updates to the kitchen and bathrooms. The flooring has been updated with beautiful wood-look vinyl. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED AND MAINTAINED BY OWNER. This includes your washer/dryer - which are newer. And don't forget to take advantage of the additional storage unit of approximately 20'x20' located in the rear of the property. This will not last long so go and take a look!