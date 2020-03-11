3018 Robinson

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come see your new home today! 4 bedroom 1 bath.



Great layout. Updated kitchen- refrigerator and stove included. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space throughout. A functional home equipped with washer and dryer hook ups and a driveway parking. Come see your new home today! Schedule today!