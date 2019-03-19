All apartments in Texas City
2825 1st N
2825 1st N

2825 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2825 1st Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled beautiful single family home located at the end of the street in Texas City. Neighbors are only to the left of the property meaning a little more privacy and tranquility. New major appliances to help conserve energy which positively affect your pocket book. Large rooms and sub rooms for extra space if needed for storage and other items. Schedule a viewing today, this property will not last long.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 1st N have any available units?
2825 1st N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 1st N have?
Some of 2825 1st N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 1st N currently offering any rent specials?
2825 1st N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 1st N pet-friendly?
No, 2825 1st N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 2825 1st N offer parking?
No, 2825 1st N does not offer parking.
Does 2825 1st N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 1st N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 1st N have a pool?
No, 2825 1st N does not have a pool.
Does 2825 1st N have accessible units?
No, 2825 1st N does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 1st N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 1st N has units with dishwashers.

