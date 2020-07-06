All apartments in Texas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

25 27th St N

25 27th St N · No Longer Available
Location

25 27th St N, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home built in 1957 in the heart of Texas City's Jemison Addition area (77590) with newly remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, Floors, Windows and Lighting Fixtures.
1176 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms, 1.0 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer unit.
Conveniently located near all of Texas City's shopping, restaurants, parks, and the famous Texas City Dike!
Assigned Schools: Heights Elementary, Blocker Middle, and Texas City High.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 27th St N have any available units?
25 27th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 27th St N have?
Some of 25 27th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 27th St N currently offering any rent specials?
25 27th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 27th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 27th St N is pet friendly.
Does 25 27th St N offer parking?
Yes, 25 27th St N offers parking.
Does 25 27th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 27th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 27th St N have a pool?
No, 25 27th St N does not have a pool.
Does 25 27th St N have accessible units?
No, 25 27th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 25 27th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 27th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

