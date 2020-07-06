25 27th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Lovely home built in 1957 in the heart of Texas City's Jemison Addition area (77590) with newly remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, Floors, Windows and Lighting Fixtures.

1176 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms, 1.0 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer unit.

Conveniently located near all of Texas City's shopping, restaurants, parks, and the famous Texas City Dike!

Assigned Schools: Heights Elementary, Blocker Middle, and Texas City High.



