All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 2206 18TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
2206 18TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM

2206 18TH AVENUE N

2206 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2206 18th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME IN TEXAS CITY. TX - NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME IN TEXAS CITY. TX

(RLNE3935531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2206 18TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 2206 18TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2206 18TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 18TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 18TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2206 18TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 18TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2206 18TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2206 18TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 18TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 18TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 18TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch