2101 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION IN CENTRAL TEXAS CITY! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH FULL AND HALF BATH, SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ADDITIONAL DOUBLE CARPORT,CENTRAL AIR & HEAT & WINDOW UNITS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE DINING AREA AND POSSIBLY IN THE LIVING ROOM, CUTE VINTAGE KITCHEN WITH KNO - GREAT LOCATION IN CENTRAL TEXAS CITY! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH FULL AND HALF BATH, SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ADDITIONAL DOUBLE CARPORT,CENTRAL AIR & HEAT & WINDOW UNITS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE DINING AREA AND POSSIBLY IN THE LIVING ROOM, CUTE VINTAGE KITCHEN WITH KNOTTY PINE CABINETS!



(RLNE5187563)