20 N Louisiana

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with Covered Front Porch and High Ceilings!! - Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with Covered Front Porch and High Ceilings!! Living Room currently has carpet, but will be replaced with Vinyl Plank Wood, so it will have Brand New Flooring, Fresh Neutral Paint that will go with any style decor and a Ceiling Fan, Kitchen has Vinyl Wood Plank flooring, Fresh Neutral Paint, Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Built-In Microwave, Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinetry, Large Pantry and Tons of Cabinet Space!! Bedrooms have Neutral, Plush Carpet, Fresh Neutral Paint and Ceiling Fans, Bathrooms have Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinetry, Tub/Shower Combo in both bathrooms and Fresh Neutral Paint, Laundry Room comes with Full size Washer and Dryer, has Wood Vinyl Plank flooring, Shelving for Laundry Supplies and Fresh Neutral Paint!! This is a lovely, spacious 2/2 that won't last long!! Lease it before it's gone!!



(RLNE5698736)