All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 20 N Louisiana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
20 N Louisiana
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:15 AM

20 N Louisiana

20 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Louisiana Street, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with Covered Front Porch and High Ceilings!! - Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with Covered Front Porch and High Ceilings!! Living Room currently has carpet, but will be replaced with Vinyl Plank Wood, so it will have Brand New Flooring, Fresh Neutral Paint that will go with any style decor and a Ceiling Fan, Kitchen has Vinyl Wood Plank flooring, Fresh Neutral Paint, Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Built-In Microwave, Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinetry, Large Pantry and Tons of Cabinet Space!! Bedrooms have Neutral, Plush Carpet, Fresh Neutral Paint and Ceiling Fans, Bathrooms have Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinetry, Tub/Shower Combo in both bathrooms and Fresh Neutral Paint, Laundry Room comes with Full size Washer and Dryer, has Wood Vinyl Plank flooring, Shelving for Laundry Supplies and Fresh Neutral Paint!! This is a lovely, spacious 2/2 that won't last long!! Lease it before it's gone!!

(RLNE5698736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N Louisiana have any available units?
20 N Louisiana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N Louisiana have?
Some of 20 N Louisiana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N Louisiana currently offering any rent specials?
20 N Louisiana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N Louisiana pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 N Louisiana is pet friendly.
Does 20 N Louisiana offer parking?
No, 20 N Louisiana does not offer parking.
Does 20 N Louisiana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 N Louisiana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N Louisiana have a pool?
No, 20 N Louisiana does not have a pool.
Does 20 N Louisiana have accessible units?
No, 20 N Louisiana does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N Louisiana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 N Louisiana has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch