1542 15th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This is a rare find almost 2,400 sqft for living space. This home has a lot of space more than you can think of what to do with. Master bedroom has a huge size and the master closet is large enough to be another room and is separate from the rest of the rooms. A dedicated dining room and 2 living rooms that can be used for whatever you want. Hardwood floors through the home with carpet in the master. Wash room has its own closet and half bath. 2 car garage is spacious to comfortably fit 2 cars and outside parking for another 6 cars. The backyard has a spacious open area large enough for get-togethers.