Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:30 PM

1542 15th Avenue N

1542 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1542 15th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Westview

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This is a rare find almost 2,400 sqft for living space. This home has a lot of space more than you can think of what to do with. Master bedroom has a huge size and the master closet is large enough to be another room and is separate from the rest of the rooms. A dedicated dining room and 2 living rooms that can be used for whatever you want. Hardwood floors through the home with carpet in the master. Wash room has its own closet and half bath. 2 car garage is spacious to comfortably fit 2 cars and outside parking for another 6 cars. The backyard has a spacious open area large enough for get-togethers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 15th Avenue N have any available units?
1542 15th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 15th Avenue N have?
Some of 1542 15th Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 15th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1542 15th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 15th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1542 15th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1542 15th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1542 15th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1542 15th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 15th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 15th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 1542 15th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 1542 15th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1542 15th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 15th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 15th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

