1542 15th Avenue N

Amenities
CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This is a rare find almost 2,400 sqft for living space. This home has a lot of space more than you can think of what to do with. Master bedroom has a huge size and the master closet is large enough to be another room and is separate from the rest of the rooms. A dedicated dining room and 2 living rooms that can be used for whatever you want. Hardwood floors through the home with carpet in the master. Wash room has its own closet and half bath. 2 car garage is spacious to comfortably fit 2 cars and outside parking for another 6 cars. The backyard has a spacious open area large enough for get-togethers.