1314 Appomattox Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing home with lots of functionality and lovely upgrades and extras. Remodeling in November, 2017 included lots of newer features including the roof, interior flooring, kitchen countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher and range, water heater, updated master bathroom, covered back patio with privacy fence. There is also a good sized shed that can be used for storage, or an extra room for a workshop.



This 4Bedroom, 2.5Bath home is in close proximity to the College of the Mainland, The Mainland Medical Center, Shopping Centers, groceries and recreational parks.