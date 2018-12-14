All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 1314 Appomattox Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
1314 Appomattox Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:35 AM

1314 Appomattox Dr

1314 Appomattox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1314 Appomattox Drive, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing home with lots of functionality and lovely upgrades and extras. Remodeling in November, 2017 included lots of newer features including the roof, interior flooring, kitchen countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher and range, water heater, updated master bathroom, covered back patio with privacy fence. There is also a good sized shed that can be used for storage, or an extra room for a workshop.

This 4Bedroom, 2.5Bath home is in close proximity to the College of the Mainland, The Mainland Medical Center, Shopping Centers, groceries and recreational parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Appomattox Dr have any available units?
1314 Appomattox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Appomattox Dr have?
Some of 1314 Appomattox Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Appomattox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Appomattox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Appomattox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Appomattox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Appomattox Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Appomattox Dr offers parking.
Does 1314 Appomattox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Appomattox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Appomattox Dr have a pool?
No, 1314 Appomattox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Appomattox Dr have accessible units?
No, 1314 Appomattox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Appomattox Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Appomattox Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch