1207 4th Ave North
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:43 PM

1207 4th Ave North

1207 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1207 4th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE JULY 1ST*** NEWLY REMODELED-Newly Renovated Townhouse
style Duplex on an over sized lot. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom unit with tile floors and hardwood throughout. The fully renovated kitchen features custom cabinets and new counter tops. Appliances included. Washer & Dryer Connections in Utility Room. Extra Storage Space Available in Detached Garage.

Please go to www.j1sproperties.managebuilding.com to view and apply to any of our vacancies online.

$35 Application Fee covers background and credit check.
Applicants with prior evictions or felonies will not be considered.
Minimum gross income requirement is 3 times monthly rent.
Pets considered on case by case basis.
NEWLY REMODELED-Newly Renovated Townhouse Style Duplex. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in each unit with tile and beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout. Appliances included. Washer & Dryer Connections in Utility Room. Extra Storage Space Available in Detached Garage.

Please go to www.j1sproperties.managebuilding.com to view and apply to any of our vacancies online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 4th Ave North have any available units?
1207 4th Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 4th Ave North have?
Some of 1207 4th Ave North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 4th Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
1207 4th Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 4th Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 4th Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 1207 4th Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 1207 4th Ave North offers parking.
Does 1207 4th Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 4th Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 4th Ave North have a pool?
No, 1207 4th Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 1207 4th Ave North have accessible units?
No, 1207 4th Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 4th Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 4th Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.

