1136 5th Avenue

Fully Furnished Private Room for Rent In a 4-Bedroom Duplex. Check out the 3D Tour of the place.



You have a full kitchen, living room, Bathroom and Washer Dryer that are shared.



Your private Bedroom is thoughtfully furnished with a Full-sized bed, dresser, flat screen SMART TV, and personal mini fridge.



Great location close to outstanding Jobs in Baytown.



Rent is $425 a month + $160 for utilities including High speed WiFi, Sling TV, Netflix, Electric, Water, Gas and Professional Cleaning EVERY MONTH. This place had EVERYTHING you need to be comfortable.



Call or text Lisa