Texas City, TX
1136 5th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 8:57 AM

1136 5th Avenue

1136 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1136 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished Private Room for Rent In a 4-Bedroom Duplex. Check out the 3D Tour of the place.

You have a full kitchen, living room, Bathroom and Washer Dryer that are shared.

Your private Bedroom is thoughtfully furnished with a Full-sized bed, dresser, flat screen SMART TV, and personal mini fridge.

Great location close to outstanding Jobs in Baytown.

Rent is $425 a month + $160 for utilities including High speed WiFi, Sling TV, Netflix, Electric, Water, Gas and Professional Cleaning EVERY MONTH. This place had EVERYTHING you need to be comfortable.

Call or text Lisa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 5th Avenue have any available units?
1136 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1136 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1136 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1136 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1136 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1136 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

