1120 2ND AVENUE S
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:39 AM

1120 2ND AVENUE S

1120 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1120 2nd Avenue South, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the quiet and established Kohfeldts subdivision. This remodeled home for immediate move in! Walk into a SPACIOUS home with fresh paint throughout, wood like flooring and tile in the wet areas. Kitchen features granite counter tops and new stain - Located in the quiet and established Kohfeldts subdivision. This remodeled home for immediate move in! Walk into a SPACIOUS home with fresh paint throughout, wood like flooring and tile in the wet areas. Kitchen features granite counter tops and new stainless range. Refreshed restrooms. Brand new HVAC. This home has all the comforts! With easy access to 45 and 146 this is a MUST SEE!

(RLNE5065009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 2ND AVENUE S have any available units?
1120 2ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 2ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 1120 2ND AVENUE S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 2ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1120 2ND AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 2ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 2ND AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 1120 2ND AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 1120 2ND AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 1120 2ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 2ND AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 2ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1120 2ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1120 2ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1120 2ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 2ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 2ND AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

