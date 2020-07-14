All apartments in Sugar Land
Find more places like Enclave at Woodbridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Land, TX
/
Enclave at Woodbridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

Enclave at Woodbridge

15015 W Airport Blvd · (713) 352-3824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Land
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0231 · Avail. Aug 7

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 0325 · Avail. Aug 2

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 2234 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 2214 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 0423 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave at Woodbridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Located in Sugar Land, Texas, Enclave at Woodbridge is a rare and special place where antiquated comforts and the technology of today exist in a peaceful suburban atmosphere. Combining comfort and modernity, Enclave at Woodbridge gives you the best of both worlds. Our community maintains the luxury of an impeccably designed home and is conveniently located within easy reach of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enclave at Woodbridge offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature Roman bathtubs, gourmet kitchens, and full-sized washer and dryer. Our community amenities are even more impressive: enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, relax in our resort-style pool, or join other residents from a game of pool in the billiard room or on the sand volleyball court. Come ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open parking, Carports =$35 monthly, Garages=$75 monthly. Other. Open Parking; Covered Parking and Garages Available to Lease. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: 5x5=$15, 10x10=$25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave at Woodbridge have any available units?
Enclave at Woodbridge has 24 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave at Woodbridge have?
Some of Enclave at Woodbridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave at Woodbridge currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave at Woodbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave at Woodbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave at Woodbridge is pet friendly.
Does Enclave at Woodbridge offer parking?
Yes, Enclave at Woodbridge offers parking.
Does Enclave at Woodbridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enclave at Woodbridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave at Woodbridge have a pool?
Yes, Enclave at Woodbridge has a pool.
Does Enclave at Woodbridge have accessible units?
Yes, Enclave at Woodbridge has accessible units.
Does Enclave at Woodbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave at Woodbridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Enclave at Woodbridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479

Similar Pages

Sugar Land 1 BedroomsSugar Land 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Land 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugar Land Apartments with Balcony
Sugar Land Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Katy, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity