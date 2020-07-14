Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Located in Sugar Land, Texas, Enclave at Woodbridge is a rare and special place where antiquated comforts and the technology of today exist in a peaceful suburban atmosphere. Combining comfort and modernity, Enclave at Woodbridge gives you the best of both worlds. Our community maintains the luxury of an impeccably designed home and is conveniently located within easy reach of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enclave at Woodbridge offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature Roman bathtubs, gourmet kitchens, and full-sized washer and dryer. Our community amenities are even more impressive: enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, relax in our resort-style pool, or join other residents from a game of pool in the billiard room or on the sand volleyball court. Come ...