Home
/
Sugar Land, TX
/
1503 Vickery Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:26 AM

1503 Vickery Dr

1503 Vickery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Vickery Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1503 Vickery Dr Available 07/15/19 3 Bedroom Available! - Located in Ragus Lake Estates, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage, 1 manual door, 1 has auto opener, approx. 1700 sqft, built 1983, FBISD, wood laminate and tile throughout, living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, fridge, w/d hook ups in garage: microwave & fridge included but not warranted, master bath has double sinks and shower stall, rear fenced yard on corner lot, deck located on the side w/access from the dining room, no smoking, tenant pays all utils, pet restrictions: will consider max 2 pets: small dogs max 25 lbs full grown or 2 cats with $500 refundable pet deposit

(RLNE5018678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Vickery Dr have any available units?
1503 Vickery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Vickery Dr have?
Some of 1503 Vickery Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Vickery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Vickery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Vickery Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Vickery Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Vickery Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Vickery Dr offers parking.
Does 1503 Vickery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Vickery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Vickery Dr have a pool?
No, 1503 Vickery Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Vickery Dr have accessible units?
No, 1503 Vickery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Vickery Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Vickery Dr has units with dishwashers.

