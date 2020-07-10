Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1330 Ashwood Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. House has been renovated and features updated flooring, paint, light fixtures, a/c unit. It also features large backyard with cover patio. Great neighborhood and wonderful Sugar Land schools. It's a must see Call today: 713-249-2324 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3301503 ]