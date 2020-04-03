All apartments in Stephenville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:20 PM

330 E Mcneill Street

330 East Mcneill · (254) 977-3325
Location

330 East Mcneill, Stephenville, TX 76401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2145 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Historical Victorian fully furnished home in Stephenville Texas. This pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully decorated; every room themed with comfort and coziness in mind. The formal dining room is ready for high tea and the country kitchen is efficient for the chef in you. There is an office that can also be a 4th bedroom. The large lot is located blocks from Stephenville Town Square; within walking distance of shops, restaurants, post office, Stephenville City Park, and Tarleton State University. Weekly and monthly rental terms. Water, garbage, sewer, and yard care are included. Vintage Rose is waiting to welcome you and your family. Property is also zoned B-3. Great business opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E Mcneill Street have any available units?
330 E Mcneill Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 E Mcneill Street have?
Some of 330 E Mcneill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 E Mcneill Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 E Mcneill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E Mcneill Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 E Mcneill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stephenville.
Does 330 E Mcneill Street offer parking?
No, 330 E Mcneill Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 E Mcneill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 E Mcneill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E Mcneill Street have a pool?
No, 330 E Mcneill Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 E Mcneill Street have accessible units?
No, 330 E Mcneill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E Mcneill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 E Mcneill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 E Mcneill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 E Mcneill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
