330 E Mcneill Street

Historical Victorian fully furnished home in Stephenville Texas. This pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully decorated; every room themed with comfort and coziness in mind. The formal dining room is ready for high tea and the country kitchen is efficient for the chef in you. There is an office that can also be a 4th bedroom. The large lot is located blocks from Stephenville Town Square; within walking distance of shops, restaurants, post office, Stephenville City Park, and Tarleton State University. Weekly and monthly rental terms. Water, garbage, sewer, and yard care are included. Vintage Rose is waiting to welcome you and your family. Property is also zoned B-3. Great business opportunity!