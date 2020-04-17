1620 West Swan Street - 9

Amenities
Tuscan Ridge is Now Leasing!!!!
You will feel right at home at The Tuscan Ridge Apartments. These 1-story one bedroom units offer several updated amenities and are within walking distance to the college campus. These units have been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, with pet friendly floors, and individual fenced-in front yards. Each unit comes fully equipped with appliances including a washer and dryer.
Here is a list of our amenities:
Cable ready
Air Conditioning/Heating
Stove
Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Open Concept Living/Kitchen
Bar Top Area
Washer & Dryer
Decorative Lighting
Ceiling fans
Walk in Closet
Granite Counter Tops
Laminate Wood & Tile Floors
Individual Fenced in Yard
Walking Distance to College
Smoke Free
Online payment and account management
Pet friendly, with breed restrictions
*water, sewer, and trash included