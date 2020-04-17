All apartments in Stephenville
Find more places like 1620 West Swan Street - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stephenville, TX
/
1620 West Swan Street - 9
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

1620 West Swan Street - 9

1620 W Swan St · (254) 485-6188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stephenville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1620 W Swan St, Stephenville, TX 76401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Tuscan Ridge is Now Leasing!!!!

You will feel right at home at The Tuscan Ridge Apartments. These 1-story one bedroom units offer several updated amenities and are within walking distance to the college campus. These units have been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, with pet friendly floors, and individual fenced-in front yards. Each unit comes fully equipped with appliances including a washer and dryer.
Here is a list of our amenities:
Cable ready
Air Conditioning/Heating
Stove
Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Open Concept Living/Kitchen
Bar Top Area
Washer & Dryer
Decorative Lighting
Ceiling fans
Walk in Closet
Granite Counter Tops
Laminate Wood & Tile Floors
Individual Fenced in Yard
Walking Distance to College
Smoke Free
Online payment and account management
Pet friendly, with breed restrictions
*water, sewer, and trash included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have any available units?
1620 West Swan Street - 9 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have?
Some of 1620 West Swan Street - 9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 West Swan Street - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 West Swan Street - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 West Swan Street - 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 is pet friendly.
Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 does offer parking.
Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have a pool?
No, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have accessible units?
No, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 West Swan Street - 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1620 West Swan Street - 9 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1620 West Swan Street - 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stephenville 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXCleburne, TXWeatherford, TX
Granbury, TXWillow Park, TX
Aledo, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity