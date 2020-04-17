1620 West Swan Street - 9

Amenities

Tuscan Ridge is Now Leasing!!!!



You will feel right at home at The Tuscan Ridge Apartments. These 1-story one bedroom units offer several updated amenities and are within walking distance to the college campus. These units have been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, with pet friendly floors, and individual fenced-in front yards. Each unit comes fully equipped with appliances including a washer and dryer.

Here is a list of our amenities:

Cable ready

Air Conditioning/Heating

Stove

Range

Refrigerator

Microwave

Open Concept Living/Kitchen

Bar Top Area

Washer & Dryer

Decorative Lighting

Ceiling fans

Walk in Closet

Granite Counter Tops

Laminate Wood & Tile Floors

Individual Fenced in Yard

Walking Distance to College

Smoke Free

Online payment and account management

Pet friendly, with breed restrictions

*water, sewer, and trash included