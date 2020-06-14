Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

244 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stafford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:51pm
5 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
968 sqft
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Alief
7 Units Available
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
$
Braeburn
7 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Meyerland Area
15 Units Available
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
Recently renovated, pet-friendly units with luxury amenities including en-suite laundry and dishwasher. On-site BBQ, pool, business center, and gym. Close to transit and the beautiful Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Meyerland Area
31 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
145 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
12 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$806
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
4 Units Available
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
973 sqft
Open, inviting floor plans. Resort-style pools with plenty of space to swim laps. Lush landscaping throughout property. Less than a mile to the West Park Tollway.
City Guide for Stafford, TX

Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.

Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stafford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stafford, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stafford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

