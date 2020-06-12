/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
315 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
33 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
22 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
42 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
986 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1076 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated June 10 at 02:46pm
6 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
968 sqft
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Last updated June 10 at 02:07pm
4 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Alief
4 Units Available
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include sundeck, parking and pool. Residents enjoy wood-style floors, electric range and plush carpeting. Great location by George Bush/Eldridge Park and I-69.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Alief
10 Units Available
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1271 sqft
Located in a highly livable community. Each home includes black appliances, marble-styled countertops, and washer and dryer connections. On-site lounge area, pool, and athletic center. About 20 minutes to Memorial City Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
33 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1102 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Braeburn
7 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1225 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
