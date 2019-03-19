8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fire pit game room range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking

Beautiful one of a kind home in Spring Valley on a quiet interior street. This home was wonderfully updated and expanded to include a large open layout, huge master suite, walk-in master closet, and bonus study area. Enjoy a spacious game room with barn doors that could also be used as a fourth bedroom with a huge closet and half bath attached. Inviting patio with outdoor kitchen and fire pit is perfect for entertaining. Large open kitchen boasts a ton of storage, gas range, sub-zero refrigerator, and walk-in pantry. Beautiful hardwoods adorn the main living areas. This home also features a thankless water heater, 3.5 year old roof, and energy efficient windows. Enjoy living in the center of it all - close to City Center, Galleria, HEB, Spring Valley Park, and great schools.