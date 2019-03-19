All apartments in Spring Valley Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1

8867 Cardwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8867 Cardwell Drive, Spring Valley Village, TX 77055
Spring Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
game room
range
Beautiful one of a kind home in Spring Valley on a quiet interior street. This home was wonderfully updated and expanded to include a large open layout, huge master suite, walk-in master closet, and bonus study area. Enjoy a spacious game room with barn doors that could also be used as a fourth bedroom with a huge closet and half bath attached. Inviting patio with outdoor kitchen and fire pit is perfect for entertaining. Large open kitchen boasts a ton of storage, gas range, sub-zero refrigerator, and walk-in pantry. Beautiful hardwoods adorn the main living areas. This home also features a thankless water heater, 3.5 year old roof, and energy efficient windows. Enjoy living in the center of it all - close to City Center, Galleria, HEB, Spring Valley Park, and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have any available units?
8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley Village, TX.
What amenities does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have?
Some of 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley Village.
Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 offers parking.
Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8867 Cardwell Dr Unit: 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

