200 Apartments for rent in Southlake, TX with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southlake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
219 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1841 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Results within 1 mile of Southlake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
15 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1244 sqft
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
31 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Results within 5 miles of Southlake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
73 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,283
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
28 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
732 sqft
Featuring one-bedroom floor plans exclusively, Arbors on Forest Ridge is Bedford's undiscovered gem. Built-in bookshelves and intrusion alarms, plus amenities like covered parking and a pool charm residents. Just north of Bedford Freeway.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
186 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1455 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
36 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
$
55 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,067
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1494 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
25 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,081
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,301
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
26 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
32 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
66 Units Available
Bedford Meadows
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,349
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
City Guide for Southlake, TX

Watch out for those Carroll Senior High School Dragons, who have collected 8 state titles in 9 title game appearances in the very serious, very competitive 5A division of Texas high school football.

If you look around Southlake, you can still see the faint remnants of the city's humble origins beneath all of the upscale shops and palatial homes. Major streets in Southlake like Dove Road, Jellico, Union Church and Whites Chapel all refer to the early settlements in the area before Southlake was incorporated as a city in 1956. Today Southlake is one of the most upscale suburbs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The city capped the number of residents at about 34,000 before considering that the area has reached build-out, and it's nearly at that threshold already. With easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth and beautiful rental apartments it's easy to see why people can't wait to move to Southlake.

Having trouble with Craigslist Southlake? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Southlake, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southlake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

