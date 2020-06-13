209 W Hibiscus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This is your chance to live in the ever so desired South Padre Island!!! Escape to this beautiful and bright, fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. You’ll be in awe everyday by the wide, open floor plan that is drenched with natural light and soaring ceilings. The outdoor living is truly serene! Gaze off your balcony to the 2nd story views of bliss and the impeccable swimming pool is perfect for taking a relaxing dip! This home is also located within a 5 minute walking distance to the beach! You’ll be able to experience paradise everyday of the week!!!