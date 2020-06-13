All apartments in South Padre Island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM

209 W Hibiscus Street

209 West Hibiscus Street
Location

209 West Hibiscus Street, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This is your chance to live in the ever so desired South Padre Island!!! Escape to this beautiful and bright, fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. You’ll be in awe everyday by the wide, open floor plan that is drenched with natural light and soaring ceilings. The outdoor living is truly serene! Gaze off your balcony to the 2nd story views of bliss and the impeccable swimming pool is perfect for taking a relaxing dip! This home is also located within a 5 minute walking distance to the beach! You’ll be able to experience paradise everyday of the week!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W Hibiscus Street have any available units?
209 W Hibiscus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Padre Island, TX.
Is 209 W Hibiscus Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 W Hibiscus Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W Hibiscus Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 W Hibiscus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Padre Island.
Does 209 W Hibiscus Street offer parking?
No, 209 W Hibiscus Street does not offer parking.
Does 209 W Hibiscus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W Hibiscus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W Hibiscus Street have a pool?
Yes, 209 W Hibiscus Street has a pool.
Does 209 W Hibiscus Street have accessible units?
No, 209 W Hibiscus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W Hibiscus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 W Hibiscus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 W Hibiscus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 W Hibiscus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
