Apartment List
/
TX
/
socorro
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Socorro, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Socorro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynn Park
372 Tania Dr
372 Tania Drive, Socorro, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2500 sqft
Wow, this is one spacious beautiful home. Available August 1st! Enjoy 4 bedrooms plus 2 living areas. Master is downstairs, 2.5 baths with jetted tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Socorro
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1134 SYLVIA AGUILAR
1134 Sylvia Aguilar St, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
WOW! ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED AND THE FEATURES YOU WANT IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM. BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORS COVER ALL BUT TWO CARPETED BEDROOMS. HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM AND DEN.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Americas
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14413 DESERT OCOTILLO Drive
14413 Desert Ocutillo Drive, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1342 sqft
This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for immediate move in. A living area greets you upon entry and a large kitchen with an island and granite countertops is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12532 Paseo Lindo
12532 Paseo Lindo Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,715
2288 sqft
12532 Paseo Lindo Available 07/17/20 - Gorgeous East El Paso 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with REFRIG A/C conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to Ft. Bliss.
Results within 10 miles of Socorro
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
30 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
5 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14219 North Point
14219 North Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
14219 North Point Available 08/01/20 Home Sweet Home - Super cute and cozy place to call home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan and great design is available September 1st!!! Refrigerated A/C and wood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Tierra Humida
12344 TIERRA MADRE
12344 Tierra Madre Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1208 sqft
East, Beautiful single level home w/access to the 375.

1 of 48

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
El Dorado East
12913 HUECO PIT Drive
12913 Hueco Pit Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1467 sqft
East El Paso - Hueco Club Estates subdivision. Welcome home to this wonderful, clean home featuring warm and neutral color scheme throughout. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pristine white cabinetry.

1 of 27

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Scotsdale
3304 Orkney
3304 Orkney Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Well maintained and updated in established neighborhood. Close to schools, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, services, amenities, Ft. Bliss, parks. Enjoy the cool pool in a lush private setting including large covered patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Socorro, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Socorro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Socorro 3 BedroomsSocorro Apartments with Balconies
Socorro Apartments with GaragesSocorro Apartments with Parking
Socorro Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso