/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Socorro, TX
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
10928 Donna Marie Drive
10928 Donna Marie Drive, Socorro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$987
2476 sqft
One story, single-family home, with evaporative air, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 living rooms. This property is located near North Loop, Horizon Ave, Alameda This unit will be rented or sold as is or after some repairs.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10400 Mac Kenze Ann Place
10400 Mackenzie Ann Place, Socorro, TX
Stunning Lower Valley Home with 5 Beds and 2.5 Baths. This well-maintained home has lots of spaces for you or your family. Fall in love with it's gorgeous kitchen and open living and family room area.
Results within 5 miles of Socorro
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
1393 John Phelan Dr
1393 John Phelan Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
Great Location Home - Property Id: 288610 Set your eyes on this lovely two-story brick home in east El Paso's beautiful Ranchos Del Sol neighborhood! Enter to a spacious living area with an inviting brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings, flooded
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Emerald Acres Str
338 Emerald Acres Street, El Paso County, TX
Beautiful Horizon City Home! - Horizon City - East of El Paso a short commute to The Fountains Shopping, Ft Bliss Great use of space, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home includes a utility room close to all the bedrooms for easy access.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Horizon Heights
1 Unit Available
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montwood Heights
1 Unit Available
12512 Alicia Arzola
12512 Alicia Arzola Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1201 sqft
12512 Alicia Arzola Available 07/03/20 Eastside Rental in Wonderful Location - El Paso Eastside - Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, excellent home waiting just for you! This home has refrigerated AC, fans in bedrooms and more.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
12297 Sitting Bull Drive
12297 Sitting Bull Drive, El Paso, TX
12297 Sitting Bull Drive Available 07/10/20 - This stunning and spacious single-story in the gated Ranchos Del Sol community is an entertainers delight. This 2,862 sq.ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marty Robbins South
1 Unit Available
1566 GENE TORRES
1566 Gene Torres Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Coming Soon 1556 Gene Torres, 79936 - Available on October 16 2017 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Apx SqFt: 1,074 Measured: Appraiser CAD Pre-K: Myrtle Cooper (PK-5) Elementary: Myrtle Cooper (PK-5) Middle: Capt. Walter E.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Stone Ridge
1 Unit Available
1465 SIERRA DE ORO Drive
1465 Sierra De Oro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1116 sqft
Single Story home, features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, double car garage. REFRIGERATED AIR!! Easy access to Pellicano, Loop 375, Shopping, restaurants and schools. Pets not negotiable.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
1313 THUNDER BOLT Court
1313 Thunder Bolt Court, El Paso, TX
This home is conveniently located a walk a way from the park and quick access to freeway for quick commute. It includes stainless steel appliances and refrigerated air. Tile throughout. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
1416 Adolph Carson Place
1416 Adolph Carson Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1533 sqft
Public Remarks: Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home that'll leave you breathless. Walk-in and feel the contemporary style of your new home. The simplicity and subtle design of the interior is sleek.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
1524 KOLLIKER Drive
1524 Kolliker Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in great location near Americas High School. The home location will give quick access to Loop 375 via both Vista Del Sol or Pellicano. The home has ceramic tile throughout the home.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12572 wolf berry Drive
12572 Wolf Berry Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1979 sqft
Beautiful two level home in east El Paso. Two living areas and ample dining space. Corner kitchen with pantry closet, breakfast bar, and all appliances. Master down, and two bedrooms upstairs along with a jack-&-Jill, and the second living room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
12113 GOYA
12113 Goya Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1277 sqft
Come and view this cozy single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, and living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with his and hers closet. Master bath with his and hers sink. Good size backyard with covered patio.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12445 CHAMBERLAIN Drive
12445 Chamberlain Drive, El Paso County, TX
If you want a new home and your not quite ready to buy you have found your new rental! This well kept beauty four bedrooms with 2.5 baths to give your family the space they need.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Las Palmas
1 Unit Available
1367 ADABEL Drive
1367 Adabel Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1959 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL HOME 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHS. THE MAIN FLOOR HAS A FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM WITH A KITCHEN WHICH HAS A BREAKFAST BAR AND BREAKFAST AREA. DOWNSTAIRS HAS A HALF BATH, DEN AREA WITH A FIREPLACE.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13443 Spyglass Hill Court
13443 Spyglass Hill Court, El Paso County, TX
Welcome home to this custom built masterpiece!. This home sits on two lots, featuring four incredibly spacious bedrooms w.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
1471 rudy montoya Drive
1471 Rudy Montoya Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1254 sqft
Cozy two level home in east El Paso. Spacious living area and ample dining space. Updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master down. Refrigerated air, and shutters throughout. Landscaped front and large backyard with a view.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Stone Ridge
1 Unit Available
1471 GENE TORRES Drive
1471 Gene Torres Drive, El Paso, TX
Dream no more your Summer's desires are answered! This breath of fresh air 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Fully remodeled with the Master bedroom conveniently located on the first floor.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13582 Everingham
13582 Everingham Street, El Paso County, TX
Walk inside this well-maintained 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Mission Ridge. Feel the cozy ambiance as you enter your home. The transitional layout and open concept of the living area will definitely peak your interest.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
1315 OLGA MAPULA Drive
1315 Olga Mapula Drive, El Paso, TX
Lovely home located in a quiet well-kept neighborhood. Very open and oozing with extras. Desire to rent to a neat family looking for elegance and quality. Low maintenance front yard and beautiful grass covered back yard with sprinkler system.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Paseos del Sol
1 Unit Available
12433 PASEO ALEGRE
12433 Paseo Alegre Drive, El Paso, TX
Come and view this lovely single story home with four bedrooms, two full baths plus office that could be the 4th bedroom and living room with fireplace and a wet bar with wine racks. Kitchen with island and all appliances included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
12199 EL GRECO Circle
12199 El Greco Circle, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1028 sqft
Come and view this lovely single story home located in a corner lot. Home features three bedrooms, two full baths, living room with fireplace and kitchen /dinette combo. Ceramic tile thru-out home except bedrooms. Close to shopping center and park.