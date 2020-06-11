All apartments in Socorro
10928 Donna Marie Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

10928 Donna Marie Drive

10928 Donna Marie Drive · (915) 227-7531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10928 Donna Marie Drive, Socorro, TX 79927

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$987

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One story, single-family home, with evaporative air, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 living rooms.
This property is located near North Loop, Horizon Ave, Alameda
This unit will be rented or sold as is or after some repairs./
We also offer Owner financed for this unit
Please, call us for further details
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive have any available units?
10928 Donna Marie Drive has a unit available for $987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10928 Donna Marie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Donna Marie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Donna Marie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10928 Donna Marie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Donna Marie Drive does offer parking.
Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10928 Donna Marie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive have a pool?
No, 10928 Donna Marie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive have accessible units?
No, 10928 Donna Marie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10928 Donna Marie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10928 Donna Marie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10928 Donna Marie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
