All apartments in Shoreacres
Find more places like 3534 Miramar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreacres, TX
/
3534 Miramar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3534 Miramar Drive

3534 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3534 Miramar Drive, Shoreacres, TX 77571

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
I'm so proud to present this home. It is on the Historical Register and has stood the test of time with class and dignity. It is it's own conversation piece. Enjoy a front row view of Galveston Bay. The master suite includes recently installed wood floors and fresh new paint color in the bedroom, a step down shower with 2 shower heads and skylights, a separate jetted tub surrounded by privacy windows, a walk-in closet and a custom vanity of mahogany and zebrawood with a glass vessel sink. The wine alcove has walls made of steam-bent wood. The interior walls in the living room are Pecky Cypress and floors are Australian Cypress. You'll appreciate all the natural light with the added bonus of the beautiful view from every window. Ask about the Faux Bois trees and historical value. See the MEDIA GALLERY for more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Miramar Drive have any available units?
3534 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreacres, TX.
What amenities does 3534 Miramar Drive have?
Some of 3534 Miramar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3534 Miramar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreacres.
Does 3534 Miramar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3534 Miramar Drive offers parking.
Does 3534 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 Miramar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 3534 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3534 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Miramar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3534 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXDeer Park, TXNassau Bay, TXFriendswood, TXAlvin, TX
Channelview, TXDickinson, TXMont Belvieu, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXBellaire, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine