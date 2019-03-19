3534 Miramar Drive

Amenities

I'm so proud to present this home. It is on the Historical Register and has stood the test of time with class and dignity. It is it's own conversation piece. Enjoy a front row view of Galveston Bay. The master suite includes recently installed wood floors and fresh new paint color in the bedroom, a step down shower with 2 shower heads and skylights, a separate jetted tub surrounded by privacy windows, a walk-in closet and a custom vanity of mahogany and zebrawood with a glass vessel sink. The wine alcove has walls made of steam-bent wood. The interior walls in the living room are Pecky Cypress and floors are Australian Cypress. You'll appreciate all the natural light with the added bonus of the beautiful view from every window. Ask about the Faux Bois trees and historical value. See the MEDIA GALLERY for more