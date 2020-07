Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool new construction cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage 24hr gym 24hr maintenance clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments package receiving pool table

Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes. Our one or two-bedroom custom NEWLY BUILT apartment homes feature amenities such as open floor plans, chef sized kitchens, Stainless Steel Appliances and much more. Enjoy relaxing by the resort sized pool, working out in the fully equipped Fitness Center or hosting your next family event in the beautiful clubhouse. Located along a growing corridor in Sherman Texas The Brooks on Heritage Parkway sets a new standard for apartment home living. Call or stop by today and experience the difference at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, your new view awaits.