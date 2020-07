Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Property is at Country Ridge Estates in West Sherman just down from the new location of Sherman High School. Freshly painted exterior and downstairs. 3 bedrooms, two baths and one half bath to go with two great living areas. The back door from the kitchen leads to a fenced back yard and patio.