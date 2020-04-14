All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 12237 - 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, TX
/
12237 - 11th Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

12237 - 11th Street

12237 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12237 11th Street, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Santa Fe 1 - Property Id: 225423

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath duplex. Fenced yard and parking. Washer and Dryer connections in a laundry area of the duplex. Separate living and dining rooms. Covered back patio coming soon. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and quick connect to I-45, Hwy 6, and FM 646. Pets are on a case by case scenario. No large pets (15lbs or more) will be considered. There will be a pet deposit of minimum $500 up to $750 if pets are approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225423
Property Id 225423

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12237 - 11th Street have any available units?
12237 - 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 12237 - 11th Street have?
Some of 12237 - 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12237 - 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12237 - 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12237 - 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12237 - 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12237 - 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12237 - 11th Street offers parking.
Does 12237 - 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12237 - 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12237 - 11th Street have a pool?
No, 12237 - 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12237 - 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 12237 - 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12237 - 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12237 - 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12237 - 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12237 - 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXDickinson, TXAlvin, TXHitchcock, TXFriendswood, TXManvel, TXNassau Bay, TX
Seabrook, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXRichwood, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXFreeport, TXBellaire, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine