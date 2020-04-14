12237 - 11th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Santa Fe 1 - Property Id: 225423



Updated 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath duplex. Fenced yard and parking. Washer and Dryer connections in a laundry area of the duplex. Separate living and dining rooms. Covered back patio coming soon. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and quick connect to I-45, Hwy 6, and FM 646. Pets are on a case by case scenario. No large pets (15lbs or more) will be considered. There will be a pet deposit of minimum $500 up to $750 if pets are approved.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225423

Property Id 225423



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5678387)