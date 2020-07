Amenities

Original hardwood floors, tall ceilings and naturally well lit. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house in the heart of Santa Fe. Mobile kitchen island for cooking convenience. Breakfast bar with storage. Ceiling fans. Spacious 1 attached car garage. Large fenced yard with trees. Front porch with deck. Short walk to many shops and minutes from Highway 6 or I-45. Get to work or head to the beach or go shopping all just minutes away. $1150.00/mo, $700.00 security deposit.