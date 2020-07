Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

- Come see this adorable home in the great community of Santa Fe Tx. This home has been nicely updated with spacious bedrooms and a nice floor plan. Should you enjoy outdoor fun, feel free to take advantage of the big yard this home provides. If you are looking for some weekend fun you're in luck this home is just a few miles from Galveston. Call today to schedule your showing today.



