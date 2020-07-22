Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Saginaw means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
919 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
27 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
24 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
16 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
$
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
4 Units Available
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
20 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1197 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
33 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
53 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1276 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
28 Units Available
Fossil
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
37 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$980
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1199 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
34 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,020
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1150 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
41 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$722
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$791
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
37 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
21 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1390 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
26 Units Available
Northbrook
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
21 Units Available
Watervue
8660 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
A modern, urban community with ample amenities, including an indoor basketball and multi-sport court, business center, zero-entry pool, and fitness classes. Apartments offer full-size washers and dryers, private yards, and high ceilings.
City Guide for Saginaw, TX

Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!

This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Saginaw, TX

Finding apartments with a pool in Saginaw means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Saginaw could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

