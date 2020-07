Amenities

Check out the Josephine Jewel completed in November of 2019. This home sits on a corner lot with a huge backyard with covered porch. The master bedroom is split from the remaining bedrooms with the fourth bedroom at the front of the house that could be used as an office or guest room. Wood laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Magnolia Pointe Neighborhood features a swimming pool, splash pad, parks, and fishing ponds.