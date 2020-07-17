All apartments in Robinson
Find more places like 2512 Massey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robinson, TX
/
2512 Massey
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2512 Massey

2512 Massey Lane · (254) 613-6326 ext. 700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Robinson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2512 Massey Lane, Robinson, TX 76706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2512 Massey · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
2512 Massey Available 08/01/20 ROBINSON ISD - 3/2 super Clean - Awesome home in a great neighborhood! This home, conveniently located just south of Waco off I-35 is just minutes away from Baylor Scott and whit hospital, the Central Texas Marketplace, and many other popular stops around town. Featuring a nice layout, this home offers a spacious open concept dining and living area as well as a wood burning fireplace making it a great space for entertaining guests. The kitchen provides a well equipped area for cooking and preparing meals,plenty of space to work with. The master bedroom features a secluded area with a nice sized bathroom which includes a spa like tub, walk in shower, and double vanity to accommodate two people. This home features two additional bedrooms just off the entry of the home that offer nice sized closets and a full bathroom to service the two bedrooms along with guests. The front and back porches offer great space for grilling or enjoying some fresh air.

(RLNE2965585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Massey have any available units?
2512 Massey has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2512 Massey have?
Some of 2512 Massey's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Massey currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Massey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Massey pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Massey is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Massey offer parking?
No, 2512 Massey does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Massey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Massey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Massey have a pool?
No, 2512 Massey does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Massey have accessible units?
No, 2512 Massey does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Massey have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Massey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Massey have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Massey does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2512 Massey?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Robinson 2 BedroomsRobinson 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Robinson 3 BedroomsRobinson Apartments with Parking
Robinson Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXWaco, TXTemple, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Harker Heights, TXBelton, TXLacy-Lakeview, TX
Bellmead, TXHewitt, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeMcLennan Community College
Temple CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity