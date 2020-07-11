/
apartments with washer dryer
115 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
23 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Results within 1 mile of Richland Hills
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Richland Hills
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
209 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
42 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,035
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
27 Units Available
River Trails
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
15 Units Available
John T. White
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Fossil
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
31 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
John T. White
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
17 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
130 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
Presidio at River East offers a Modern Hill Country living experience with a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
Results within 10 miles of Richland Hills
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
