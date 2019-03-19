5365 Newt Patterson Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms with living and dining area. Just on the other side of the City Limits of Mansfield near Bus 287 and Turner Warnell Road. Quiet community for a family; and a good place to do some stargazing. House includes Refrigerators, stoves and have Washer and Dryer connections. No garages, but plenty of space to park two vehicles.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.