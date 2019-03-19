All apartments in Rendon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5365 Newt Patterson Road

5365 Newt Patterson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5365 Newt Patterson Rd, Rendon, TX 76063

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms with living and dining area. Just on the other side of the City Limits of Mansfield near Bus 287 and Turner Warnell Road. Quiet community for a family; and a good place to do some stargazing. House includes Refrigerators, stoves and have Washer and Dryer connections. No garages, but plenty of space to park two vehicles.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have any available units?
5365 Newt Patterson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have?
Some of 5365 Newt Patterson Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5365 Newt Patterson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5365 Newt Patterson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5365 Newt Patterson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5365 Newt Patterson Road is pet friendly.
Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road offer parking?
No, 5365 Newt Patterson Road does not offer parking.
Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5365 Newt Patterson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have a pool?
No, 5365 Newt Patterson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have accessible units?
No, 5365 Newt Patterson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5365 Newt Patterson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5365 Newt Patterson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5365 Newt Patterson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

