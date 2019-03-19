5365 Newt Patterson Road

Amenities
This home has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms with living and dining area. Just on the other side of the City Limits of Mansfield near Bus 287 and Turner Warnell Road. Quiet community for a family; and a good place to do some stargazing. House includes Refrigerators, stoves and have Washer and Dryer connections. No garages, but plenty of space to park two vehicles.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.