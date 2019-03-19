APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Open concept floor plan from the kitchen to the formal dining area. Two spacious living areas are available for entertainment and relaxation. Kitchen was recently upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Sliding glass door opens to a large fenced back yard. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane have any available units?
1701 Vineridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1701 Vineridge Lane have?
Some of 1701 Vineridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Vineridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Vineridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Vineridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Vineridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1701 Vineridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Vineridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1701 Vineridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1701 Vineridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Vineridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Vineridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Vineridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)