1701 Vineridge Lane

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Open concept floor plan from the kitchen to the formal dining area. Two spacious living areas are available for entertainment and relaxation. Kitchen was recently upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Sliding glass door opens to a large fenced back yard. All the bedrooms are upstairs.

