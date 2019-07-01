All apartments in Rendon
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:58 PM

1500 Beeley Ln

1500 Beeley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Beeley Lane, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***** THIS HOME WILL RENT FAST! ***** ACT NOW!

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in wonderful Ashford Park on big corner lot across from HOA swimming pool. Open concept has kitchen, dining & living as one large open area with big skylight in kitchen & walk in pantry. Master bed bath features double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower & big walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split by second living area.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Texas: All adults age 18 and older are required to fill out all information on the online application with app fee of $50 per adult. This application fee is Non-Refundable. Upon approval, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours to retain the approval status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Beeley Ln have any available units?
1500 Beeley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Beeley Ln have?
Some of 1500 Beeley Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Beeley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Beeley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Beeley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Beeley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1500 Beeley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Beeley Ln offers parking.
Does 1500 Beeley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Beeley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Beeley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Beeley Ln has a pool.
Does 1500 Beeley Ln have accessible units?
No, 1500 Beeley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Beeley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Beeley Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Beeley Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 Beeley Ln has units with air conditioning.

