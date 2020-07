Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly accessible conference room courtyard game room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground pool table shuffle board yoga

Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments. Your new home is perfect for both the nature lover and urban shopper. Experience a 100-acre nature preserve and 10-acre lake right out your front door. Enjoy walking to Cinemark Theatres and nearby shopping and dining in your own backyard! Valley Ranch Town Center offers a diverse collection of shopping, dining and entertainment options for both national brands and local entities. Our community offers luxurious one, two and three bedroom homes featuring attached garages, puppy patios, large closets and beautiful kitchens. Do you enjoy the comforts of home? We have you covered with outdoor private patios, a lakefront resort style pool and fitness center, that overlooks a 10-acre lake, miles of trails and even an on-site dog park for your 4-legged best friend to enjoy. Live in an attractive community,