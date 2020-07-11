Apartment List
/
TX
/
porter heights
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Porter Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
944 sqft
Pet-friendly property offers clubhouse, pool, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and balcony or patio. Furnished apartments available. Close to I-69, FM 1960 bypass and Deerbrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:06pm
$
24 Units Available
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-45 in Spring Park. Many interior upgrades including built-in book shelves and desks, wood plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Porter Heights, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Porter Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Porter Heights apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Porter Heights 1 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPorter Heights 3 BedroomsPorter Heights Accessible Apartments
Porter Heights Apartments with BalconyPorter Heights Apartments with GaragePorter Heights Apartments with GymPorter Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPorter Heights Apartments with Move-in Specials
Porter Heights Apartments with ParkingPorter Heights Apartments with PoolPorter Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerPorter Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsPorter Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College