101 Maxan St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.There is so much space in this building that you can do just about anything with it. So, if you want a building for a business you have just found it!! The things you could do with this space makes it very desirable for office space or retail especially since it sits on a corner lot and you could add windows in a high traffic area. It has 2 -1/2 baths, storage rooms, and what looks like a newer AC unit. Owner has fixed the roof. Includes, water, sewer and trash.