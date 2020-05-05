All apartments in Port Isabel
Find more places like 101 Maxan St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Isabel, TX
/
101 Maxan St.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:39 PM

101 Maxan St.

101 East Maxan Street · (956) 793-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX 78578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.There is so much space in this building that you can do just about anything with it. So, if you want a building for a business you have just found it!! The things you could do with this space makes it very desirable for office space or retail especially since it sits on a corner lot and you could add windows in a high traffic area. It has 2 -1/2 baths, storage rooms, and what looks like a newer AC unit. Owner has fixed the roof. Includes, water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Maxan St. have any available units?
101 Maxan St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Maxan St. currently offering any rent specials?
101 Maxan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Maxan St. pet-friendly?
No, 101 Maxan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Isabel.
Does 101 Maxan St. offer parking?
Yes, 101 Maxan St. does offer parking.
Does 101 Maxan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Maxan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Maxan St. have a pool?
No, 101 Maxan St. does not have a pool.
Does 101 Maxan St. have accessible units?
No, 101 Maxan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Maxan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Maxan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Maxan St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Maxan St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 Maxan St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Port Isabel 2 BedroomsPort Isabel 3 Bedrooms
Port Isabel Apartments with GaragePort Isabel Apartments with Parking
Port Isabel Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXHarlingen, TX
Weslaco, TXMercedes, TX
South Padre Island, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity