/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ponder, TX
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Madison Pl
401 Madison Place, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1529 sqft
401 Madison Pl Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Property in Ponder - Covered front porch. Large open concept main living area open to kitchen and breakfast. 2in blinds throughout. Kitchen has granite counters, subway tile backsplash and gas cooktop.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 W Bailey St
204 Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
Available 07/20/20 The adorable 3x1 property is located in Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON (RLNE4967353)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 W Bailey St
206 W Bailey St, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 08/06/20 This 2x1 property is centrally located in the small town of Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON! (RLNE4967335)
Results within 10 miles of Ponder
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
211 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
29 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
7 Units Available
Southridge
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
17 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
6 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
2 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
56 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
805 sqft
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
626 sqft
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1700 sqft
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1200 sqft
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
796 sqft
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
Studio
$810
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
860 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Our Denton student apartments are eco-friendly inside and out thanks to drought-tolerant landscape design and green building materials.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Starlite
425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
866 sqft
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton.