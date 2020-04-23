11106 Hedwig Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room

A modern paradise in Piney Point set at the end of a cul-de-sac on over 36,900 sq ft. Home by Capital Builders, finished by Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design, will inspire and excite you. Exquisite detail and design of this Memorial dream estate is a must see! Sophisticated walls & windows overlook a picturesque view with swimming pool/spa and surrounding gardens. Circular Motor Court leads to 3-car attached garage. Grand reception hall has double iron & glass entry doors and handsome tiled flooring w/ decorative wood inlay. Formal living features a dual-sided gas fireplace and access to a wet bar. Double island kitchen w/ Thermador appliances opens to a spacious den. Master suite up connects to a huge private terrace and a gorgeous master bath w/ stunning tile work, whirlpool bathtub w/ marble enclosure & separate dressing rooms. Guest bedroom + media room down. Upstairs private study + 3 secondary bedrooms. Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jbUQoFAbXwp&mls=1