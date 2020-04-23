All apartments in Piney Point Village
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:27 PM

11106 Hedwig Lane

11106 Hedwig Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11106 Hedwig Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77024
Piney Point Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
A modern paradise in Piney Point set at the end of a cul-de-sac on over 36,900 sq ft. Home by Capital Builders, finished by Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design, will inspire and excite you. Exquisite detail and design of this Memorial dream estate is a must see! Sophisticated walls & windows overlook a picturesque view with swimming pool/spa and surrounding gardens. Circular Motor Court leads to 3-car attached garage. Grand reception hall has double iron & glass entry doors and handsome tiled flooring w/ decorative wood inlay. Formal living features a dual-sided gas fireplace and access to a wet bar. Double island kitchen w/ Thermador appliances opens to a spacious den. Master suite up connects to a huge private terrace and a gorgeous master bath w/ stunning tile work, whirlpool bathtub w/ marble enclosure & separate dressing rooms. Guest bedroom + media room down. Upstairs private study + 3 secondary bedrooms. Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jbUQoFAbXwp&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 Hedwig Lane have any available units?
11106 Hedwig Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Point Village, TX.
What amenities does 11106 Hedwig Lane have?
Some of 11106 Hedwig Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 Hedwig Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Hedwig Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Hedwig Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11106 Hedwig Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Point Village.
Does 11106 Hedwig Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11106 Hedwig Lane offers parking.
Does 11106 Hedwig Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11106 Hedwig Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Hedwig Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11106 Hedwig Lane has a pool.
Does 11106 Hedwig Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 11106 Hedwig Lane has accessible units.
Does 11106 Hedwig Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11106 Hedwig Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11106 Hedwig Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11106 Hedwig Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

