apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:03 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Pecan Plantation, TX with pool
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Plantation
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,945 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Plantation
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
230 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2176 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
421 River Bank Lane
421 River Bank Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2370 sqft
Spacious Custom Built Home in the gated community of Abe’s Landing...
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4406 Rob Drive
4406 Rob Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1444 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 Bobbie Ann Court
215 Bobbie Ann Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 33
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Easy Court
1900 Easy Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1566 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,566 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.