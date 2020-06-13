/
3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pecan Plantation, TX
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space.
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Plantation
7322 Mistletoe Trail
7322 Mistletoe Trl, Hood County, TX
Great open floor plan 4 bedroom with split bedrooms, nice big kitchen with pantry. 3 guest bedrooms all are about the same size. Separate dining and living area.
7209 Hackberry Court
7209 Hackberry Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1750 sqft
Lovely open concept that is only 2 years old. Split bedroom with wide open living and kitchen area. You will want to have Thanksgiving here. The Kitchen is large with a lot of cabinet space, and a pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Plantation
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.
4421 Acton Highway
4421 Acton Hwy, Hood County, TX
Beautiful brick home on peaceful, private acreage.
4103 N Chisholm Trail
4103 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
Very cute home in a gated community with a marina and a clubhouse with a pool. Spacious master bedroom. High ceilings and a large bay window. Sit out on the back porch and feel the nice breeze. Storage building.
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.
809 Huron Drive
809 Huron Dr, Hood County, TX
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 809 Huron Drive in Hood County. View photos, descriptions and more!
2409 Steepleridge Circle
2409 Steepleridge Cir, Canyon Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Three bedroom lake house on beautiful Lake Granbury! You can appreciate the gorgeous view of the lake from the second story deck. Home has carpet in the bedrooms and wood in the rest of the house. Kitchen has oven, stove, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Plantation
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1115 Dove Hollow Rd
1115 Dove Hollow Rd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1411 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bed home in the heart of Granbury - Property Id: 293498 Beautifully maintained property centrally located in town in a established neighborhood, near shopping, dining, schools & medical! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.
725 N Houston Street
725 N Houston St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
Adorable apartment just a few blocks from historic downtown Granbury.
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2014 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.
817 Meadowlark Circle
817 Meadowlark Cir, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2286 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms located just off 377 at 167. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage building on the south side of the property. Large fenced backyard.
312 Sardius Boulevard
312 Sardius Blvd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1469 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,469 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4422 Bobbie Ann Drive
4422 Bobbie Ann Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4422 Bobbie Ann Drive in Granbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1100 Penrod Street
1100 Penrod St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1132 sqft
Super cute 3-2 in close proximity to everything! Shopping, schools, medical centers, town square, and the lake.
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.