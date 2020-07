Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Great rental home in the heart of Pearland ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Recently updated in Oct. 2018. Zoned to PHS and located walking distance from city parks. New stainless steel appliances, new flooring and fresh paint.Restrooms remodeled in 2018 along with full house water line re-pipe.Spacious bedrooms. Huge backyard with a large patio. New garage doors with wifi enabled garage door openers. Call today and schedule a private tour.