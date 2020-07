Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Great home on cul-de-sac street close to 288, the Beltway, downtown and the Medical Center. 1 story home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dinging, spacious living area with fireplace which was just re-tiled. Kitchen and breakfast area, backyard with patio and a two car attached garage. New flooring throughout. New gutters were put in in June 2017. New paint throughout.