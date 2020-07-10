3857 Green Tree Lp

Amenities

BRAND NEW Custom 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home located within Belton ISD. Features include: granite counter tops, hard surface flooring throughout, washer/dryer connections, kitchen appliances, fully soded and privacy fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White Hospital, shopping and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.