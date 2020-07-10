All apartments in Pearland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:28 AM

3857 Green Tree Lp

3857 Green Tee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3857 Green Tee Drive, Pearland, TX 77581

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW Custom 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home located within Belton ISD. Features include: granite counter tops, hard surface flooring throughout, washer/dryer connections, kitchen appliances, fully soded and privacy fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White Hospital, shopping and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 Green Tree Lp have any available units?
3857 Green Tree Lp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
Is 3857 Green Tree Lp currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Green Tree Lp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Green Tree Lp pet-friendly?
No, 3857 Green Tree Lp is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3857 Green Tree Lp offer parking?
No, 3857 Green Tree Lp does not offer parking.
Does 3857 Green Tree Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 Green Tree Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Green Tree Lp have a pool?
No, 3857 Green Tree Lp does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Green Tree Lp have accessible units?
No, 3857 Green Tree Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 Green Tree Lp have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 Green Tree Lp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3857 Green Tree Lp have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3857 Green Tree Lp has units with air conditioning.

