3707 Wellington Drive

Amenities
House 20 min away from Medical Center some pets ok - Property Id: 125485
Elementary School Challenger Elementary School
Middle School Rogers Middle School
High School Glenda Dawson High School
School District Pearland Independent School District
Formal dining, living room with fireplace, open kitchen, breakfast area, family (or office room) and 2 car garage
2nd floor: master bedroom with molding selling, master jacuzzi, plenty of storage space, 2nd bedroom with molding selling,
2nd floor laminate.
2 A/C units and window located on south and north sites of house support low electrical bill.
20 minutes away from Houston Medical Center
Liv: 19.00X16.00 M (level) Din: 11.00X14.00 M Kit: M BRF.AREA: M Den: 11.00X11.00 M Rec: 23.00X17.30 U MBR: 18.50X14.00 U 2BR: 12.00X12.00 U 3BR: 12.00X11.00 4BR: 11.00X11.00
Tatiana 754=234=5675
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125485
Property Id 125485
(RLNE4922910)