Pearland, TX
3707 Wellington Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:05 AM

3707 Wellington Drive

3707 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Pearland
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3707 Wellington Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Southdown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House 20 min away from Medical Center some pets ok - Property Id: 125485

Elementary School Challenger Elementary School

Middle School Rogers Middle School

High School Glenda Dawson High School

School District Pearland Independent School District

Formal dining, living room with fireplace, open kitchen, breakfast area, family (or office room) and 2 car garage

2nd floor: master bedroom with molding selling, master jacuzzi, plenty of storage space, 2nd bedroom with molding selling,

2nd floor laminate.

2 A/C units and window located on south and north sites of house support low electrical bill.

20 minutes away from Houston Medical Center

Liv: 19.00X16.00 M (level) Din: 11.00X14.00 M Kit: M BRF.AREA: M Den: 11.00X11.00 M Rec: 23.00X17.30 U MBR: 18.50X14.00 U 2BR: 12.00X12.00 U 3BR: 12.00X11.00 4BR: 11.00X11.00

Tatiana 754=234=5675
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125485
Property Id 125485

(RLNE4922910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Wellington Drive have any available units?
3707 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 3707 Wellington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Wellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Wellington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Wellington Drive offers parking.
Does 3707 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Wellington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Wellington Drive have a pool?
No, 3707 Wellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3707 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Wellington Drive has units with dishwashers.

