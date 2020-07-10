3707 Wellington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House 20 min away from Medical Center some pets ok



Elementary School Challenger Elementary School



Middle School Rogers Middle School



High School Glenda Dawson High School



School District Pearland Independent School District



Formal dining, living room with fireplace, open kitchen, breakfast area, family (or office room) and 2 car garage



2nd floor: master bedroom with molding selling, master jacuzzi, plenty of storage space, 2nd bedroom with molding selling,



2nd floor laminate.



2 A/C units and window located on south and north sites of house support low electrical bill.



20 minutes away from Houston Medical Center



Liv: 19.00X16.00 M (level) Din: 11.00X14.00 M Kit: M BRF.AREA: M Den: 11.00X11.00 M Rec: 23.00X17.30 U MBR: 18.50X14.00 U 2BR: 12.00X12.00 U 3BR: 12.00X11.00 4BR: 11.00X11.00



Tatiana 754=234=5675

